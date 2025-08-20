Invesco Ltd. Has $26.44 Million Stake in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,498 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.80% of Andersons worth $26,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Andersons by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Andersons by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,951 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.29). Andersons had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANDE. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

