Invesco Ltd. Has $26.57 Million Holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.08% of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $26,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 510,700.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 629.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 917.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 92,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

