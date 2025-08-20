Invesco Ltd. Has $26 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc $KAI

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,845 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Kadant worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Kadant by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kadant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Price Performance

KAI opened at $339.8910 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kadant Inc has a 12 month low of $281.30 and a 12 month high of $429.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

