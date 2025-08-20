Invesco Ltd. Has $28.81 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.19% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $28,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 132,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $173,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,634.64. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $42.5890 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.16. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

