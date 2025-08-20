Invesco Ltd. Has $29.32 Million Stake in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Kemper worth $29,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kemper by 104.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $148,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,229.95. This represents a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,032.33. This represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $432,845. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Kemper Price Performance

KMPR stock opened at $53.9390 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. Kemper Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Kemper’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

