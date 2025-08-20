Invesco Ltd. Has $29.49 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308,946 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,361 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $29,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $37,662,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,597,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,191,000 after buying an additional 1,158,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,997,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,742,000 after buying an additional 933,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,673,000 after buying an additional 558,721 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $12,345,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.5%

Associated Banc stock opened at $25.1250 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

