Invesco Ltd. Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 282.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Main Street Capital worth $30,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5,557.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,198.62. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MAIN opened at $65.1720 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.41%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

