Invesco Ltd. Has $31.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941,129 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,509,723 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $31,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAL. Barclays upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAL

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.