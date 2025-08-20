Invesco Ltd. Has $31.64 Million Holdings in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.38% of WaFd worth $31,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WaFd by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WaFd by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WaFd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WaFd by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in WaFd by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WaFd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.47 million. WaFd had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

