Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $25,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.87.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

