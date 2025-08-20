Invesco Ltd. Purchases 160,580 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $59.7530 on Wednesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFH. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,458.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. This represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

