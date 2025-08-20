Invesco Ltd. Purchases 24,060 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,313,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.