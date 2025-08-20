Invesco Ltd. Purchases 71,134 Shares of The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $28,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,634,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,509,000 after purchasing an additional 536,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,012,000 after purchasing an additional 464,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,133,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,081,000 after purchasing an additional 90,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,577,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The firm had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on WEN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.76.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

