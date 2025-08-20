Invesco Ltd. Purchases 80,734 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $30,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,513. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $119.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

