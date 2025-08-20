Invesco Ltd. Purchases 90,674 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,674 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of ICU Medical worth $28,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 813.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. Piper Sandler began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,474,468.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,013.16. This represents a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $640,572.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308. This represents a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,186 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $196.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $543.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

