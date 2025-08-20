Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Photronics by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 163,697 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,419,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Photronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,224,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 84,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 149.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 83,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PLAB opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Photronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLAB

Insider Activity at Photronics

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,832.19. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $89,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 532,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,035. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $985,035 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.