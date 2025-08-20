Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,219,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $29,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $28.2250 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

