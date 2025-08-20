Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $35,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $527,252.32. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

