Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.34% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $31,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,680.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 320,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 215,311 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.12.

SEDG opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.53% and a negative net margin of 177.64%.The firm had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

