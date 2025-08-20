Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Quarry LP raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $88.0850 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.75. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $149,634.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,841.99. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,015 shares of company stock worth $511,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

