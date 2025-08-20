Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF $PBW Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 357.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.5%

PBW stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $334.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

