iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,719,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,881,000 after purchasing an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 318,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $988,000.

IHAK opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $917.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

