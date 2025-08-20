ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.11 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 82.05 ($1.11). ITV shares last traded at GBX 81.63 ($1.10), with a volume of 4,126,063 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 110 to GBX 112 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 112.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The broadcaster reported GBX 1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITV plc will post 1120 EPS for the current year.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

