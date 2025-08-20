ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.11 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 82.05 ($1.11). ITV shares last traded at GBX 81.63 ($1.10), with a volume of 4,126,063 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 110 to GBX 112 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 112.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITV
ITV Trading Down 0.2%
ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The broadcaster reported GBX 1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITV plc will post 1120 EPS for the current year.
About ITV
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.