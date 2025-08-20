Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.67% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $26,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.18%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.