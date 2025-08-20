Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 169.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day moving average is $136.23.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.