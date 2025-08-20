KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 133,800 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,266,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.9% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,004,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,348,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $690,474,000 after buying an additional 1,244,100 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 42,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.8% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.28.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

