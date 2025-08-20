Kohl’s Corporation $KSS Stock Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,858 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.32% of Kohl’s worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $13.6350 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

