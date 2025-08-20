L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (EPA:AI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €176.70 ($205.47) and traded as high as €180.50 ($209.88). L’Air Liquide shares last traded at €180.00 ($209.30), with a volume of 320,629 shares trading hands.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €176.70.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

