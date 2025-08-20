LandBridge (NYSE:LB) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Head-To-Head Review

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LandBridge and PermRock Royalty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge $109.95 million 37.50 -$41.77 million $3.56 15.13 PermRock Royalty Trust $6.02 million 7.99 $5.16 million $0.44 8.98

Analyst Ratings

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LandBridge. PermRock Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LandBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LandBridge and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 1 3 4 0 2.38 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

LandBridge presently has a consensus target price of $62.2857, indicating a potential upside of 15.64%. Given LandBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of LandBridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LandBridge and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge 12.19% 5.63% 3.46% PermRock Royalty Trust 84.81% 7.46% 7.31%

Volatility & Risk

LandBridge has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. LandBridge pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

LandBridge beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

