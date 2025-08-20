Lazard, Inc. $LAZ Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lazard were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 42.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 487,574 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,284,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,137,000 after buying an additional 638,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,140,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,710,000 after acquiring an additional 221,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after acquiring an additional 220,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 734,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 566,051 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Lazard and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lazard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock opened at $53.6130 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.35. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.13 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.