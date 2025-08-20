Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €411.38 ($478.35) and traded as high as €412.20 ($479.30). Linde shares last traded at €410.00 ($476.74), with a volume of 6,120 shares trading hands.
Linde Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €402.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €411.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.
About Linde
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
