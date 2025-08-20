Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average of $136.23.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.28.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

