LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $53.7880 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 711.69%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.