Marcus & Millichap, Inc. $MMI Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 13.3% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,162,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,513,000 after acquiring an additional 253,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $2,570,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 191,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4,330.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.00.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

MMI stock opened at $31.0110 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.24). Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 160.0%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

