Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ScanSource by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in ScanSource by 948.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 25.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ScanSource by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Wall Street Zen raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In related news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $278,077.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,690.98. This trade represents a 33.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

