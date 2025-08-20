Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,197.80. This represents a 32.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.340 EPS.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

