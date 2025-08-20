Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.22% and a negative net margin of 2,895.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $109,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,191.09. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $37,174.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,875.88. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,582 shares of company stock worth $294,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

