Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Timken were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $76.8970 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Timken’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price objective on Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

