Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 402.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $151,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.67 million, a P/E ratio of -147.80 and a beta of 1.32. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.