Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. $MCW

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 3,298.5% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 791,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 768,646 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 958,479 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 0.7%

MCW opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.83 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Lyn Porter sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $42,167.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,411.89. This trade represents a 21.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 9,187 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $61,461.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,189.86. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,355 shares of company stock worth $1,661,866. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

