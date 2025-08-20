Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $216,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 102,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,932. The trade was a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.