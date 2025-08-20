Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,480,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,156 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 1st quarter valued at $9,232,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 17,183.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $7,787,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 55.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 339,124 shares during the period.

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $716.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $203,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,306.32. This trade represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

