Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $211,000 in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in NewMarket by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $777.5410 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.84. NewMarket Corporation has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $781.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $698.51 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 21.80%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

