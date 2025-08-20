Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $KREF

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,350,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,400.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 477,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 458,530 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 844,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 454,517 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $9.2750 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 440.20, a current ratio of 440.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $609.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.92.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. Research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -151.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

