Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co $SHEN

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 410,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,416.11. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,251,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,628,414. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 799,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,901 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

SHEN opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $687.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.90. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

