Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in B&G Foods, Inc. $BGS

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 930.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 45,526.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE BGS opened at $4.4150 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $353.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $424.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.2%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

