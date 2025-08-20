Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 79.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.5650 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $640.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.61. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

