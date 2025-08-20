Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,376 Shares of Innovex International, Inc. $INVX

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in Innovex International by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,686,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after buying an additional 662,009 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovex International in the first quarter valued at $6,937,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovex International by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,794,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,000.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Innovex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Innovex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVX opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Innovex International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Innovex International had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.66%.The firm had revenue of $224.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Innovex International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Innovex International Profile

(Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.