Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,701 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. $CRSR

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 127,948 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 0.7%

CRSR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $897.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.00%.The business had revenue of $320.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

