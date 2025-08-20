Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,023 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 60.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EZCORP by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in EZCORP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 149,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,144.58. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $948.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $310.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

